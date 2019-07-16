THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.Res. 489 – Condemning President Trump’s racist comments directed at Members of Congress (Rep. Malinowski – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on the Judiciary. H.R. 3494 – Damon Paul Nelson and Matthew Young Pollard Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (Rep. Schiff – Intelligence) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order 31 amendments. A full list of amendments can be found here



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.