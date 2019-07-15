Singapore : Financial Sector Assessment Program; Technical Note-Financial Stability Analysis and Stress Testing
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
July 15, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Singapore is a large financial center with a strong regulatory framework and significant external exposures. Singapore is a small and very open economy with a high saving rate and a significant foreign asset position. It boasts a highly developed and sophisticated financial sector, with many foreign branches intermediating funds throughout the region. Regulations are closely aligned to international standards. Since the last FSAP, bank solvency and liquidity has improved, and the authorities have adopted Basel III capital and liquidity requirements and the new International Financial Reporting Standards.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/228
English
Publication Date:
July 15, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498325868/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SGPEA2019005
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
103
