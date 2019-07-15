Singapore : Financial Sector Assessment Program; Technical Note-Financial Stability Analysis and Stress Testing

Author/Editor:

Singapore is a large financial center with a strong regulatory framework and significant external exposures. Singapore is a small and very open economy with a high saving rate and a significant foreign asset position. It boasts a highly developed and sophisticated financial sector, with many foreign branches intermediating funds throughout the region. Regulations are closely aligned to international standards. Since the last FSAP, bank solvency and liquidity has improved, and the authorities have adopted Basel III capital and liquidity requirements and the new International Financial Reporting Standards.