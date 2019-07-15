Singapore : Financial Sector Assessment Program; Technical Note-Crisis Management, Resolution, and Safety Nets
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
July 15, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is the designated resolution authority for financial institutions, including holding companies and domestic branches of foreign banks. In this role, MAS determines if the conditions for entry into resolution are met and designs and implements the resolution strategy. The Ministry of Finance (MOF) plays only a limited role in the technical decisions concerning bank resolution, intervening when the use of public resources is contemplated. In 2017, the passage of amendments to the MAS Act strengthened the resolution framework. It introduced enhanced resolution powers and strengthened the framework for recovery and resolution of domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs). These powers are broadly consistent with international best practices as outlined in the Financial Stability Boards (FSB) Key Attributes for Effective Resolution of Financial Institutions. The powers are generally applicable to all financial institutions.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/226
English
Publication Date:
July 15, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498325837/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SGPEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
32
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.