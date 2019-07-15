Singapore : Financial Sector Assessment Program; Detailed Assessment Of Observance-CPSS-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

July 15, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Singapore’s financial market infrastructures (FMIs) have continued to operate safely and efficiently since they were assessed in the FSAP of 2013. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has taken important steps to address the recommendations made for capital market FMIs. Remedial actions were implemented or are in progress for the two central counterparties. The privately-operated securities settlement system has moved its SGD money settlements for equities and debt securities to settle at the MAS in December 2018. Two additional central counterparties and one trade repository have also entered the FMI landscape. MAS has signed a supervisory cooperation on crisis management arrangements with the U.S. authorities.