Singapore : Financial Sector Assessment Program; Technical Note-Macroprudential Policy

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

July 15, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Macroprudential policy in Singapore has centered on the property market, given the importance of this market for households’ balance sheets, banks’ loan portfolios, and the potential systemic risks. In the last decade, the authorities have been proactive in using property-related macroprudential tools to promote a stable and sustainable property market and to encourage financial prudence among borrowers. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is the authority with a macroprudential policy mandate.