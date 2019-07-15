Singapore : Financial Sector Assessment Program; Technical Note-Macroprudential Policy
July 15, 2019
Macroprudential policy in Singapore has centered on the property market, given the importance of this market for households’ balance sheets, banks’ loan portfolios, and the potential systemic risks. In the last decade, the authorities have been proactive in using property-related macroprudential tools to promote a stable and sustainable property market and to encourage financial prudence among borrowers. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is the authority with a macroprudential policy mandate.
Country Report No. 19/227
July 15, 2019
9781498325851/1934-7685
1SGPEA2019004
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
42
