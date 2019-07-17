GetDismissed Sees a 25% Increase in Trial By Written Declarations to Begin 2019

GetDismissed.com

Traffic ticket experts, GetDismissed.com, report increased traffic ticket dismissal requests in 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the first half of 2019, GetDismissed.com , California’s traffic ticket experts, have seen a 25% increase in trial by written declarations for the greater Los Angeles area. A trial by written declaration is a procedure where, instead of appearing in court for trial of a traffic ticket, the individual can submit a written statement to the court explaining the facts of their case and why they should rule in the individual’s favor. This increase is believed to be a result of a higher volume of traffic tickets written in 2019 due to increased police enforcement in Southern California.Trial by written declarations are available for cases involving infraction violations with a Vehicle Code or local ordinances adopted under the Vehicle Code. The procedure must be submitted prior to the appearance date provided on the ticket. GetDismissed.com can help with this process by ensuring proper time-constraints are adhered to, forms are filled out correctly and completely, and any statements, photos or evidence is included to give the best case of dismissal.To further help California drivers with their traffic tickets, GetDismissed.com offers an ongoing traffic ticket protection to annual members. This service enables members to get the “Trial by Written Declaration defense package” for any ticket received while a member for just $59 annually. With this service, GetDismissed.com will fight most California traffic tickets for free without having to go to court or filling out paperwork. Additionally, members receive other perks such as free traffic school (if eligible) and a weekly newsletter to stay abreast of all traffic-related updates and news in California.About GetDismissed:GetDismissed is a web-based legal document assistant that has helped thousands of California drivers quickly and inexpensively prepare the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss their traffic tickets through the Trial by Written Declaration process. The recipient of a 2016/2017 “Best of Los Angeles Award,” GetDismissed is a web-based application and is also available for all Apple and Android based phones in the App and Play stores respectively. The site and app work for most California traffic tickets, including speeding, red light, sign infractions, cell phone use, among others. Get started today! GetDismissed.com Contact:Steven F. Miller at (800) 580-3769 or Steve@GetDismissed.com for more information. 5716 Corsa Avenue, Suite 104 | Westlake Village, CA 91362. More information can be found at www.getdismissed.com



