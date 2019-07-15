DOD Releases Digital Modernization Strategy

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 15, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-182-19

The Department of Defense released its Digital Modernization Strategy on July 12, 2019. This strategy will guide the DOD Information Technology transformation.

The DOD Digital Modernization Strategy is critical for the advancement of the digital environment to ultimately ensure competitive advantage for warfighters.

Within the strategy are four strategic initiatives:

Innovation for advantage

Optimization

Resilient cybersecurity

Cultivation of talent

“Through four strategic initiatives, this strategy outlines how the department will increase agility and remain competitive within a constantly evolving digital global threat landscape,” DOD CIO Dana Deasy said. “The National Defense Strategy makes clear that the character of warfare is changing. Our ultimate goal is to ensure our men and women in uniform maintain strategic advantage on the battlefield.”

The DOD Digital Modernization Strategy supports the National Defense Strategy and fulfills the department’s legislative obligation to provide a DOD Information Management (IRM) Strategic Plan.

More information is available on defense.gov: