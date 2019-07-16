Alliance Background LLC and AMO Consulting partner to offer best in class solution

UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background, one of the fastest growing companies in the background screening industry has entered into a partnership with AMO Consulting. With this new partnership Alliance Background can offer a recruitment, on-boarding and team training tool all in one, allowing clients to select their dream candidate.“Hire and hope isn't a strategy. Our product will support employers to hire honest and reliable employees with work ethic." stated Jes Coffey of AMO Consulting"As an employer myself I know the difficulty in finding the right candidate for our open positions," said Alliance Background Founder Brittany Bollinger. “After implementing these surveys in hiring process, I realized it was something that we must offer to our clients.”About Alliance Background, LLCFounded in 2018, Alliance Background leverages both a fresh point of view with years of industry experience. Alliance Background delivers background screening services using advanced technology to deliver industry leading speed and accuracy, superior customer service and unbeatable value to achieve a perfect “3 out of 3”.Alliance founder Brittany Bollinger is active in many associations and organizations including Junior Leagues International, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Delta Gamma and currently serves on the Board of HR Tampa. Ms. Bollinger previously served as the youngest elected board member to the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS).About AMO ConsultingAMO Consulting works strategically to establish and manage business relationships with strategic partners, CEOs and senior executives throughout the United States and Canada.AMO Consulting markets and promotes "best of class" solutions to "people problems" faced by business leaders across a wide variety of industries. AMO Consulting works with business experts to attract, engage and retain more of their ideal employees



