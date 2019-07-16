Novara GeoSolutions Recognizes Partners Involved in Novara 360 Framework to Support the Pipeline & Utilities Industries

The Novara 360° Framework provides a comprehensive and cost-effective approach to compliance management tailored to an operator’s specific size and complexity.

NORWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novara GeoSolutions (Novara) ( www.novarageo.com ), an industry leader in providing consulting, engineering, geospatial technology and services for pipeline asset management announces its Novara 360° Framework , an asset management, regulatory compliance, risk and integrity management and operational support solution. Through this framework clients can receive everything from API RP 1173 and 49 CFR 192/195 guidance and understanding to process improvement, change management and software solutions.“The Novara 360 Framework allows clients to get a 360-degree view of their asset, compliance, integrity and safety management with data and system support seamlessly integrated,” says Edgar Sweet, Director of Regulatory Compliance & Integrity Management. He goes on to say, “We also have secured best-in-class partnerships to take this framework to a level never seen before in the industry.”As part of the Novara 360° Framework, Novara is partnering with BostonCIO ( www.bostoncio.com ) to integrate and jointly market the BostonCOMPLY Practical Compliance Automation™ platform and IT compliance program content. This Practical Compliance Automation™ uses a hybrid consulting and subscription-based SaaS platform to deliver a comprehensive IT compliance program addressing legal and regulatory demands facing a broad range of organizations and industries, as well as operational support to help clients maintain compliance over time. Integrated into the Novara 360° Framework, it allows for the authentication of regulatory compliance and most importantly, enables a complete traceability across regulations, operator procedures, covered tasks, scheduling and completion, task execution and operator qualification.Novara is also partnering with WKM Consultancy ( www.pipelinerisk.com ), a leading authority on pipeline risk management . WKM Consultancy’s specialty is creating pipeline risk models to assist operators make risk-based resource allocation decisions. By taking WKM’s specialty and integrating it with the Novara 360° Framework, clients have a solid foundation for risk assessment that encompasses maintenance activities, operations, leak detection, field personal, construction, incident investigation, GIS public domain, corrosion management, public awareness, ILI analysis and so much more."Risk is the centerpiece of Integrity Management", says Edgar Sweet. He goes on to say, "Working with the world’s leading authority on pipeline risk management and integrating WKM's approach and algorithms will greatly enhance how operators make risk-based decisions."###About BostonCIOBostonCIO is a senior-level, information technology consulting firm comprised of deeply experienced, highly credible IT practitioners. BostonCIO’s IT experts deliver practical and cost-effective IT assessment, strategy, architecture development, technical leadership and implementation management engagements to our clients. We work with diverse organizations and industries at both the strategic level with executive teams and with technical professionals at detailed, tactical and operating levels. For over two decades we have successfully delivered defined-scope projects and variable Shared-Basis CIO™ and Shared-Basis CTO™ consulting offerings. Our private equity technology pre-diligence, and pre and post transaction remediations, integrations and carve-out services are widely respected on both the M&A buy and sell sides.About Novara GeoSolutionsNovara GeoSolutions offers a wide range of GIS, consulting and mapping services including regulatory compliance, spatial analysis, geospatial database design and implementation, data loading and validation, web-based GIS application development, GPS field data collection, PODS data migrations, alignment sheet generation and more. Novara’s core strengths and specialty areas of focus include asset data management, risk and integrity management, and technology-enabled operational process improvement. For more information, please visit www.novarageo.com About WKM ConsultancyWKM Consultancy is the world’s leading authority on pipeline risk management, water lines, and all things pipeline (ex: slurry lines, chemical lines, etc.) and possesses an extensive background in pipeline design, operations and maintenance. WKM Consultancy provides risk and integrity management training, advice and consultation to some of the world’s largest oil/gas companies, federal and state regulators, governments, academia, and other industry stakeholders. WKM Consultancy’s specialty is creating pipeline risk models to assist operators make risk-based resource allocation decisions. The emphasis is on practical, user-friendly tools that are also technically robust and have the rigor to withstand analytical scrutiny.###



