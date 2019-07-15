Vishay Intertechnology MLCCs Now Available With Reduced Lead Times

Vishay’s MLCC Division Completes Expansion Project to Increase Production

“In response to the global MLCC shortage, our MLCC division undertook a capacity expansion project to increase production output,” said Dave Valletta, executive vice president, worldwide sales, at Vishay. “The project is completed, and our expanded capabilities are now allowing us to significantly reduce MLCC lead times to better serve our broad customer base around the world.”

Excluding transit, Vishay’s MLCCs are now available with leads times as low as in the mid 10-weeks range for Military / Hi-Rel and RF / Hi-Frequency MLCCs, and in the lower 10 weeks range for commercial and automotive MLCCs.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

