Vincentric Announces 2019 Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards; Ford Excels with 7 Winners, GM Close Behind with 6 Wins

8th annual awards use data-driven methodology based on cost-of-ownership to identify the best value fleet vehicles in each segment.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today, with Ford Motor Company outpacing the competition with seven awards. Close behind was General Motors, which earned six Vincentric awards, while Toyota and Mercedes-Benz had strong showings with four awards each. Other manufacturers with multiple fleet award winners were FCA, Hyundai, Nissan, Volvo, BMW, and Subaru.

Leading the Ford charge was the lineup of F-Series pickups, with the F-150 winning its eighth consecutive award. The F-250 and the F-350 were repeat winners as well, while General Motors was led by the four-time winner Chevrolet Express. Brands with four winning vehicles were Toyota, led by the Corolla and Prius C, and Mercedes-Benz, led by its commercial van strength with wins by both the Metris and Sprinter. Rounding out the award winners were Audi, Mazda, and Mitsubishi, each with one fleet award.

“We had an impressive number of returning winners for 2019, with numerous award-winners having won in previous years,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “It’s important for fleet operators to know which vehicles offer the lowest lifecycle costs to ensure optimal fleet use. These Vincentric awards help Canadian fleet operators make smart decisions by identifying vehicles that will provide the best value.”

To determine the 2019 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners, Vincentric performed a detailed cost of ownership analysis on over 2,400 vehicle configurations based on typical use in a commercial fleet. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces plus the Northwest Territories using 28 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.

Additional information regarding the 2019 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners and the Vincentric award selection methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.

