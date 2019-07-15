WSO2 Introduces WSO2 API Microgateway 3.0 to Simplify Creating, Deploying and Securing APIs in Microservice Environments

Newest release of the fully open source, cloud-native WSO2 API Microgateway adds new features to facilitate development and management while enabling greater scalability

Microservices are rapidly becoming the de facto standard for modern software development. As a result, thousands of microservices are replacing hundreds of enterprise apps within an organization—driving exponential growth in the number of programmable endpoints handled by APIs. To simplify the process of creating, deploying and securing APIs within distributed microservices architectures, WSO2 has introduced several new features in version 3.0 of its fully open source WSO2 API Microgateway.



WSO2 API Microgateway 3.0 for Easier Development, Greater Scalability

WSO2 API Microgateway is a cloud-native, lightweight, developer-centric, decentralized API gateway for microservices. It boots up in less than a second and features built-in capabilities for service-enrichment, such as authentication, authorization, rate limiting, service composition, discovery, transformation, and analytics. Using WSO2 API Microgateway, developers can compose microservices and expose them as APIs that operate in a range of deployments. These include Kubernetes clusters, containerized deployments, container management systems, service meshes, legacy deployments, and hybrid environments, among others.



WSO2 API Microgateway complements, and is integrated with, WSO2 API Manager, the leading open source software for full API lifecycle management, monetization, and policy enforcement. Part of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, WSO2 API Manager runs on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid environments to maximize deployment flexibility.



Version 3.0 of WSO2 API Microgateway adds several new features to facilitate API development and management while enabling greater scalability.

Developer-first runtime generation using the OpenAPI Specification (OAS) means developers can collaborate in creating APIs and then test them independently.

Run-time service discovery support allows the microgateway to automatically discover microservices, which often see IP address changes as a result of being redeployed.

Support for composing multiple microservices enables developers to expose a combination of microservices via a single API in line with modern best practices.

Support for transforming legacy API formats allows the microgateway to transform API requests and responses from legacy formats into modern ones, so they can be exposed to modern consumer apps.

Separation of the WSO2 API Microgateway toolkit from the runtime enables greater scalability and smoother upgrades.

The new functionality in WSO2 API Microgateway 3.0 builds on other key benefits delivered by the software. Because the microgateway can work in isolation with no dependencies on other components, it can scale up/down automatically with no impact on other resources. It also offers built-in support for container orchestration tools with the ability to generate Kubernetes artifacts based on configuration that can be applied directly to Kubernetes clusters. Additionally, WSO2 API Microgateway is DevOps friendly—taking APIs from development to test, staging and production, and featuring built-in capabilities for continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD).



“API microgateways are a key part of building resilient, manageable microservices architectures," said Paul Fremantle, WSO2 CTO and co-founder. "WSO2 API Microgateway 3.0 fits effectively into continuous development practices and has the proven scalability and robustness for mission-critical applications.”



Availability and Support

WSO2 API Microgateway 3.0 is available today. As a fully open source solution released under the Apache License 2.0, it does not carry any licensing fees. WSO2 API Microgateway is backed by WSO2 Subscription, which features access to WSO2 Update for continuous delivery of bug fixes, security updates, and performance enhancements, along with WSO2 Support for 24x7 support. Unified pricing means customers can simply buy a WSO2 Subscription and choose the hosting model—cloud, on-premises or hybrid—based on their preferences. Information on WSO2 Subscription and other service and support offerings can be found at https://wso2.com/consultant-services.



About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, our approach to open source, and our agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

