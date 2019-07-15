Risk Strategies Acquires Winter Group Inc.

Move adds transportation sector expertise to wholesale operations

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Winter Group Inc., a specialty insurance program manager with a focus on the trucking industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Winter Group is a leading transportation wholesaler known for providing national insurance solutions for virtually all facets of the trucking and transportation industry, with a strong specialization in cross-border transportation risks.

“Strong, continued economic growth is driving rapid expansion in the U.S. transportation sector at a time when technological and road safety advances are creating new opportunities for differentiation and specialization,” said Matthew Power, Senior Managing Director (Wholesale) of Risk Strategies. “More than ever, brokers serving this industry need more than access, they need a specialist like Winter Group on their side.”

Serving over 17,000 customers, Winter Group is the market leader in helping brokers deal with NAFTA transportation risk management and compliance, providing invaluable insight and assistance to streamline the process of meeting the regulatory standards associated with cross-border transportation risks.

“Risk Strategies is a highly collaborative and innovative firm,” said Phillip Winter, Managing Director of Winter Group. “Its focus on distinctly differentiated niche areas of our industry, and an acquisition strategy centered on specialty wholesale organizations, is a perfect foundation on which our team, customers and stakeholders can grow and thrive.”

With offices in California, Texas, Florida, Washington, South Carolina, Atlanta, North Carolina and Ohio, Winter Group’s market leading solutions serve both short- and long-haul trucking operations. The company also functions as a program administrator for several national trucking associations.

In its focused growth through industry and product specialization, Risk Strategies has made key acquisitions targeting wholesale operations, as well as retail firms that have brought with them wholesale groups. Organizations that have brought wholesale and alternative distribution capabilities to Risk Strategies include Advanced E&S Group , Atlass Special Risks , Cincinnati Intermediaries , Flood Advantage Partners , and Select Insurance Markets LLP .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 50 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

