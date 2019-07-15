Elev8 Hemp Signs Three New Distributors

Sales Team Efforts Stimulate Growth in Key Markets

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE) a holding company focused on commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages as well as an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is thrilled to announce new contracts with McLain Distribution, NorthStar Exposure, LLC, and Organic Distribution.

Elev8 Hemp and has been at the forefront of the ready-to-drink CBD-infused beverage market with its incredible canned iced coffee and lemon-flavored bottled iced tea. These products have garnered attention and acclaim from the beverage distribution industry, resulting in increased sales and broader product availability.



McLain Distribution in Tennessee brings products to the public all over the greater middle Tennessee area, including huge metropolitan hubs like Nashville and Fayetteville. Their reach extends beyond just Tennessee, delivering product to retailers all the way down to Huntsville, Alabama.



"When I first caught wind of a CBD infused iced tea, I was interested,” said Jeremy McLain, CEO of McLain Distribution. “We love sweet tea in Tennessee and the CBD beverage industry has been rapidly growing for us. The two are a perfect match. There is already a high level of excitement with current customers for the CBD Iced Tea and everyone will be blown away by how good it tastes."



With McLain covering a good portion of key territory for CBD products, Elev8 Hemp also signed a deal with Organic Distribution, a CBD focused company that serves northern Indiana. This was a fantastic addition for Elev8 Hemp because of high volume, college cities in their network, like Fort Wayne, South Bend, Syracuse, and Plymouth.



“Our sales team is executing our plan beautifully,” said Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Hemp, Inc. “Distribution is increasing quickly in strategic areas and the feedback on our products has been outstanding. We are currently making some enhancements to our labels while we calculate a much larger reorder to keep up with the demand for our CBD ready to drink beverages.”



Bringing in even more business in the Midwest is NorthStar Exposure, LLC, a company distributing CBD products to Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. CEO of NorthStar Exposure, Jared Sanders, said, “NorthStar Exposure couldn’t be more excited to announce a new partnership with Elev8 Hemp. Elev8 Hemp’s high-quality organic hemp infused coffees and teas along with their CBD-Infused Iced Tea and CBD-Infused Iced Coffee all align with NorthStar Exposure’s values.”



Elev8 Hemp plans to send shipments of product out to these new distribution partners in the very near future. Those interested in trying Elev8’s CBD-Infused ready-to-drink coffee and tea along with many other CBD-infused products can order on Elev8 Hemp’s website while those interested in understanding the benefits of hemp and CBD products can learn more here.



About Elev8 Hemp, Inc.

Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.



Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.



