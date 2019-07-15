Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following outstanding notes (the “Notes”) on August 15, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”):



CUSIP Number Title of Note Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal

Amount to be

Redeemed 92346MAA9 2.600% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2022 $30,338,000 $30,338,000 92346MAD3 3.100% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2024 $11,289,000 $11,289,000 92346MAM3 3.050% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2024 $10,510,000 $10,510,000 92346MBJ9 3.000% Verizon InterNotes® due November 15, 2024 $7,058,000 $7,058,000 92346MCB5 3.500% Verizon InterNotes® due March 15, 2025 $2,088,000 $2,088,000 92346MCH2 3.650% Verizon InterNotes® due March 15, 2025 $2,229,000 $2,229,000 92346MAB7 3.650% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2027 $19,154,000 $19,154,000 92346MAH4 3.400% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2027 $4,221,000 $4,221,000 92346MAR2 3.500% Verizon InterNotes® due August 15, 2027 $8,226,000 $8,226,000 92346MAV3 3.600% Verizon InterNotes® due August 15, 2027 $6,213,000 $6,213,000 92346MBA8 3.400% Verizon InterNotes® due September 15, 2027 $3,306,000 $3,306,000 92346MBE0 3.400% Verizon InterNotes® due November 15, 2027 $6,354,000 $6,354,000 92346MBG5 3.400% Verizon InterNotes® due November 15, 2027 $3,450,000 $3,450,000 92346MBL4 3.500% Verizon InterNotes® due November 15, 2027 $4,757,000 $4,757,000 92346MBQ3 3.350% Verizon InterNotes® due December 15, 2027 $2,338,000 $2,338,000 92346MBV2 3.550% Verizon InterNotes® due February 15, 2028 $2,180,000 $2,180,000 92346MBX8 3.700% Verizon InterNotes® due February 15, 2028 $1,950,000 $1,950,000 92346MCD1 3.750% Verizon InterNotes® due March 15, 2028 $847,000 $847,000 92346MCK5 3.900% Verizon InterNotes® due April 15, 2028 $986,000 $986,000 92346MCR0 3.950% Verizon InterNotes® due May 15, 2028 $830,000 $830,000 92346MCT6 4.100% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2028 $4,414,000 $4,414,000 92346MCZ2 4.300% Verizon InterNotes® due July 15, 2028 $7,053,000 $7,053,000 92346MDB4 4.100% Verizon InterNotes® due August 15, 2028 $2,762,000 $2,762,000 92346MDF5 4.000% Verizon InterNotes® due August 15, 2028 $2,880,000 $2,880,000 92346MDH1 4.050% Verizon InterNotes® due August 15, 2028 $2,628,000 $2,628,000 92346MAF8 3.750% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2029 $16,515,000 $16,515,000 92346MAK7 3.550% Verizon InterNotes® due June 15, 2029 $3,671,000 $3,671,000 92346MAP6 3.500% Verizon InterNotes® due July 15, 2029 $2,422,000 $2,422,000 92346MAT8 3.700% Verizon InterNotes® due August 15, 2029 $3,269,000 $3,269,000 92346MAX9 3.650% Verizon InterNotes® due August 15, 2029 $3,066,000 $3,066,000

The redemption price for each of the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Note, plus accrued interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eligible holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

908-559-3063

eric.wilkens@verizon.com



