Ohmcraft Marks Third Consecutive Year of Record Growth

Ohmcraft—a leader in thick-film, high-voltage, precision resistor design and manufacturing—the company is celebrating another year of record revenue growth.

We are in a unique position to deliver high-precision, high-voltage resistors that are customized specifically to meet the needs of each customer’s application.” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more customers recognize the benefits of advanced technology from Ohmcraft—a leader in thick-film, high-voltage, precision resistor design and manufacturing—the company is celebrating another year of record revenue growth. Sales have increased by more than 15 percent in each of the last three years.

In its latest fiscal year, Ohmcraft experienced a significant rise in demand for its high-quality, custom resistors in its primary markets, including testing and measurement, medical, military and space industries. In particular, Ohmcraft was called upon for more space programs than ever before, as its customer base expanded beyond the United States into Europe and Asia. The company’s resistors were most often utilized for applications such as mass spectrometry devices, military fuzing circuits, patient monitoring equipment, shock and vibration sensors, and airport security equipment.

“As technology continues to evolve, engineers in a variety of industries are frustrated with the limitations of conventional film resistors. Thankfully, they are increasingly turning to Ohmcraft to make the impossible possible,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of the Ohmcraft division of Micropen Technologies. “We are in a unique position to deliver high-precision, high-voltage resistors that are customized specifically to meet the needs of each customer’s application. And in the end, the performance and reliability of Ohmcraft resistors are critical to the success of these applications. Our team loves to solve these challenges, and we look forward to seeing what the next year has in store.”

To support its continued projected growth, Ohmcraft made additional capital investments this year, positioning the company for expanded capabilities and capacity in the future. It is these careful plans and investments that have enabled Ohmcraft to maintain its standards of providing exceptional service and industry-leading turnaround times of six to eight weeks with a 99 percent on-time delivery performance.

Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to print precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Ohmcraft

Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Ohmcraft precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.