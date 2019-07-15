Building The Supply Chain of Tomorrow At Groceryshop

By: Marjorie DePuy, Senior Director, Supply Chain and Sustainability, Food Marketing Institute

Although customer-facing technologies often grab the limelight, some of the most impactful technology shifts are those increasing the speed, efficiency and transparency with which products move through the supply chain. These technologies will build the supply chain of tomorrow. Understanding modern logistics issues and supply chain technologies is key for business leaders who want to thrive in a transforming grocery industry. The opportunity to further examine the cutting edge of grocery logistics is one reason I’m excited FMI will be participating in the second annual Groceryshop conference, September 15-18, 2019 at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Groceryshop will convene 3,000 leaders from established and startup CPG brands, grocery retailers, investors and more to educate and prepare them for the full spectrum of industry innovation.

Groceryshop opens with a Delivery and Logistics track including a session entitled New Insights on Logistics and the Supply Chain, featuring presentations by top consulting firms and industry analysts highlighting technologies and strategies grocery retailers should be evaluating to optimize their supply chains and meet customer demand. Stewart Samuel, program director, North America for IGD, will share research examining key grocery supply chain innovations around the world.

Two keynote presentations will be featured in the Delivery and Logistics track. Tom Ward, senior vice president of digital operations at Walmart, speaks about technologies his company is using to streamline grocery pickup and delivery. Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer at Instacart, offers his perspective on the future of grocery delivery in the face of changing consumer expectations.

The closing session titled Technologies Transforming Delivery and Logistics, features leaders of four groundbreaking startups:

Daphne Carmeli, founder and CEO of Deliv, highlights her company’s crowdsourced approach to last-mile delivery, and the need for a broad and diverse fulfillment ecosystem.

Lidia Yan, CEO of NEXT Trucking, discusses how technologies like her firm’s mobile app-based solution are eliminating inefficiencies in the transportation of goods.

Karl Siebrecht, co-founder and CEO of FLEXE, shares how flexible, on-demand warehouse space is helping brands and retailers address demand for next- and same-day delivery.

Leif Jentoft, co-founder of RightHand Robotics, presents challenges of automating picking and packing, and the potential for improved robotic gripping systems to expedite fulfillment.

We encourage you to join us to learn about these and other disruptive trends, technologies and business models that will become part of the supply chain of tomorrow.

