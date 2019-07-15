Triangle Plant Sciences and MustGrow Sign Technology Agreement

Exclusive partnership to cover Canada initially, then expand to key registered global hydroponics indoor markets.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triangle Plant Sciences (“TPS”), a division of Verdesian Life Sciences of Cary, NC, has announced a partnership with MustGrow Biologics Corp. (“MustGrow”) of Saskatoon, SK, to offer exclusive Canada and global access to TPS’s TP-1000, the first product in a suite of researched hydroponic technology offerings.

“This is an exciting time to launch a TPS and MustGrow partnership that will deliver TPS’s best-in-class nutrient technology solutions for MustGrow’s high-value hydroponic applications, including cannabis in production legal geographies. TP-1000 is the first offering in a high-performing suite of technologies that improve nutrient utilization in support of early growth and optimal flowering,” said Nick Favret, Senior Product Director, Triangle Plant Sciences. “Third party indoor trials have demonstrated excellent performance in hydroponic cannabis applications, with significant increases in terpene, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration. TP-1000’s unique formulation facilitates rapid plant nutrient uptake for optimal metabolism, growth, crop quality and yield.”

Through this partnership, TP-1000 will be made commercially available exclusively through MustGrow in Canada, and MustGrow will also distribute in key registered markets globally.

“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with Triangle Plant Sciences,” said Colin Bletsky, Chief Operations Officer, MustGrow. “The vision of TPS aligns perfectly to that of MustGrow, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand to offer the TPS suite of hydroponic products throughout Canada and, eventually, the world.”

About Verdesian

Verdesian Life Sciences enables a sustainable future for farmers through nutrient use efficiency (NUE™). Grown from the ground up in 2012, Verdesian Life Sciences offers farmers and growers biological, nutritional, seed treatment, and inoculant technologies that maximize performance on high-value row crops and specialty crops as well as turf and ornamental plants. As a 4R Nutrient Stewardship Partner, Verdesian is committed to researching and developing environmentally- and financially-sustainable products. Further information about Verdesian is available at www.vlsci.com. Verdesian offers a variety of best-in-class of plant nutrition, for a variety of plant types and needs; hydroponics is a natural extension of our capabilities.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agricultural biotech company focused on developing and commercializing its patented natural biologic product that acts as a pesticide, fungicide nematicide and fertilizer. Targeting the fruit, vegetable, turf, ornamentals and cannabis industries, MustGrow has designed a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanisms to protect plants from pests and diseases. Approximately $9 million has previously been spent and 110 independent tests completed, validating MustGrow’s remarkably safe and effective granular product.

MustGrow’s granular product is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a fertilizer and pesticide (currently limited to fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit, vegetable, turf and ornamental biopesticide and biofertilizer.

In cannabis, MustGrow is currently developing reliable, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada’s strict regulations. MustGrow is positioning its signature product as an effective pre-plant soil treatment, reducing the chance for any added soil introduced to a greenhouse to bring in pests or diseases. MustGrow expects its biopesticide and biofertilizer will help licensed cannabis producers control the same conditions addressed in fruit and vegetable crops.

The Company has 25.0 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 36.9 million on a fully-diluted basis. For further details, including MustGrow’s corporate presentation, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this website constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.

These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.



