Livongo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (Livongo) today announced that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering. Livongo has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 10,700,000 shares of its common stock to the public. Livongo also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,605,000 shares of common stock from Livongo. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Livongo has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “LVGO.”



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will serve as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Jaffray & Co. and SVB Leerink LLC will serve as lead co-managers and Canaccord Genuity LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Needham & Company, LLC will serve as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus relating to the proposed offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to silence noisy healthcare. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

Media and Investor Contact:

John Hallock

Press@livongo.com

617-615-7712



