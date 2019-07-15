GLOBAL FEED PIGMENTS MARKET 2019 SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, KEY PLAYERS & FORECAST TO 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Feed Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Feed Pigments market 2019-2025

Feed pigments are the natural or synthetic carotenoids used in feed products and majorly extracted from vegetable sources, stabilized and mixed with the suitable carrier to enhance the standardized pigment activity. Quality, appearance, and nutritive value of the meat products have been of importance to the growth of the feed pigments market. Feed pigments offer great help to rise the commercial value of the meat products by enhancing the appearance of the animal products, acting as antioxidants to help cure multiple diseases in the animals and to increase the palatability of the feed, making the animals healthy. United States dominates the global feed pigments market followed by Europe and Japan owing to the presence of research and development facilities, high awareness about benefits of feed additives in livestock nutrition, and high acceptance of feed pigments among farmers.

Global Feed Pigments market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Feed Pigments.

Global Market Outline: Feed Pigments Market

The agriculture industry, one of the most dynamic industries, is a powerful tool to end extreme poverty and economic growth. The history of the agriculture industry dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization era and is responsible for generating employment to a substantial percentage of the global populace. The sector caters to food demands of the global population as well as the raw material requirements of other industries. Any changes in the sector affect the entire economy multiple times. The agriculture industry is currently facing multiple challenges, including the need to produce more food and fiber to feed a growing population with existing, limited resources. Water scarcity and limited availability of arable land remain challenges. The need to adapt to climate change and achievement of sustainability also remain key areas of concern. As per various studies, it is estimated that the world population would grow over a third by 2050, and the growth is expected to take place in the developing countries. Alongside, per capita income is also projected to be a multiple of the present level. Nevertheless, despite such developments, the world would still not be able to solve the problems of economic deprivation and malnutrition. Even though the magnitude of food scarcity would be much less than it is now, it would still pervade. The demand for food would continue to increase, both for food and animal feed uses.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3372494-global-feed-pigments-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The key players covered in this study

Nutreco

Cargill

Bio-Technology

Williamson

Royal DSM

BASF SE

Kemin

Novus

Kalsec

Vitafor

PHW

Behn Meyer

Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Feed Pigments are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Latest update on Feed Pigments Market

The agriculture sector is predicted to evolve with modern times. The current era with the perfection of industrialization and reliance on mechanization is likely to bode well for farmers. With pressure from economies, farmers are brushing up their methods and techniques to cater to growing food demands. Supportive policies to encourage the oldest profession combined with steps taken to protect farmers from fraud can be pivotal in the sector growth. Fertilizers form a major part of farming with the chemicals providing a constant supply of nutrients to crops. They are offered to farmers via subsidies or government schemes. Minimum support prices (MSP) set by governments for farmers to gain benefits from their produce can encourage modern farming techniques. Techniques of drip irrigation, reduction of tillage, integrated pest management, and agroforestry practices can increase the production of crops. Higher MSP can culminate in higher investment in the sector.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Carotenoids

Curcumin

Caramel

Spirulina & Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Swine

Cattle

Poultry

Aquatic Animals & Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3372494-global-feed-pigments-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Feed Pigments market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Feed Pigments market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Feed Pigments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Feed Pigments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Feed Pigments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.