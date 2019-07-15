Global Feed Phosphate Market 2025 In-depth Analysis of Top Players, Current Trends, Development Status
An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Feed Phosphate Market Research Report 2019”.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Feed Phosphate market 2019-2025
The global Feed Phosphate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Phosphates are derived from phosphate rock and is considered as an essential nutrient for effective performance of various functions including growth, repair, lactation and reproduction. These products are incorporated into the diets of animals and are mixed with commercial animal food such as fodder and other premixes for the effective results. These products promote better heath and prevents diseases including rickets during the poultry production. High prevalence of animal diseases owing to improper diet and lack of essential nutrients in the body will drive the market growth.High economic growth accompanied with consumer willingness to spend on quality meat products such as pork, poultry and beef owing to high content of protein, vitamins and minerals is promoting the usage of meat consumption mainly in Asia Pacific region. Growing consumer preferences of youth population towards non-vegetarian diet in India, Indonesia and China will support the market growth. China is the largest pork producer in world, producing nearly half of the world’s pork. Also, rising demand for processed meat products which are generally beef, chicken and pork based, owing to hectic schedule of consumers are expected to drive the market growth.
Global Market Outline: Feed Phosphate Market
The agriculture industry, one of the most dynamic industries, is a powerful tool to end extreme poverty and economic growth. The history of the agriculture industry dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization era and is responsible for generating employment to a substantial percentage of the global populace. The sector caters to food demands of the global population as well as the raw material requirements of other industries. Any changes in the sector affect the entire economy multiple times. The agriculture industry is currently facing multiple challenges, including the need to produce more food and fiber to feed a growing population with existing, limited resources. Water scarcity and limited availability of arable land remain challenges. The need to adapt to climate change and achievement of sustainability also remain key areas of concern.
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803233-global-feed-phosphate-market-research-report-2019
The key players covered in this study
ADDCON
BASF(Germany)
BIOMIN Holding(Austria)
Corbion(Netherlands)
Eastman Chemical(USA)
Impextraco(Belgium)
Jefo Nutrition(Canada)
Kemin Industries(USA)
Novus International(USA)
Perstorp Holding(Sweden)
Trouw Nutrition(Netherlands)
Selko Feed Additives(Netherlands)
Yara International(Norway)
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Feed Phosphate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Latest update on Feed Phosphate Market
The agriculture sector is predicted to evolve with modern times. The current era with the perfection of industrialization and reliance on mechanization is likely to bode well for farmers. With pressure from economies, farmers are brushing up their methods and techniques to cater to growing food demands. Supportive policies to encourage the oldest profession combined with steps taken to protect farmers from fraud can be pivotal in the sector growth. Fertilizers form a major part of farming with the chemicals providing a constant supply of nutrients to crops. They are offered to farmers via subsidies or government schemes.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Monocalcium Phosphate
Tricalcium Phosphate
Dicalcium Phosphate
Ammonium Phosphate
Defluorinated Phosphate
Market segment by Application, split into
Poultry
Cattle
Aquaculture
Swine
Pet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803233-global-feed-phosphate-market-research-report-2019
Agriculture is one of the largest businesses of the world. Remarkably, they also have the most deeply liquid commodity markets. This liquidity offers outstanding conditions for the financial engineering of ecological financial outputs that could exploit and grow cross-commodity arbitrage opportunities, not only for agricultural commodities but also for GHG emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and renewable energy. The inflexion point for this sea transformation is expected to be the next two years.The agriculture sector has consolidated in recent years due to various developments such as the emergence of biostimulants, agricultural sensors, soil sensors, biofuels, and increased investment in training, and implementation of effective models and is likely to continue its growth in the coming years.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Feed Phosphate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Feed Phosphate market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Feed Phosphate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Feed Phosphate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Feed Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.