Fluid Loss Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluid Loss Additives Market by Type (Synthetically Modified Natural (PAC, CMC), Synthetic (Acrylic Sulphonated Polymers), Natural (Starch, Lignin, Bentonite)), Application (Drilling Fluid, Cement Slurry) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fluid Loss Additives Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 315 Million in 2019 to USD 376 Million By 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6%

Fluid loss additives are used to reduce the loss of filtrate during well cementing and drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. These additives are generally mixed with cement slurry and drilling fluid, which help to improve the cementing and drilling efficiency. These additives are mixed in very small quantities. There are three types of fluid loss additives, namely, synthetically modified natural, synthetic, and natural additives.The growth of the fluid loss additives market is primarily triggered by the increase in crude oil production.



The fluid loss additives market is dominated by the key market players such as the Schlumberger Limited (US), Halliburton (US), Newpark Resources Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Solvay (Belgium), and Nouryon (Holland) among others.

Company Profiles



Key Players



Schlumberger Limited

BASF SE

Halliburton

Nouryon

Newpark Resources Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Clariant

Solvay

Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Limited

Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Other Key Players



The Dow Chemical Company

Omnova Solutions

Aubin Group

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Innospec

Ashland

Universal Drilling Fluids

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America

Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd.

Elkem Asa

Alwintec (Alwaad International Company)

Unikem

Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services)

Ineos



