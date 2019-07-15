WORLD’S SAFEST TOURISM DESTINATIONS ANNOUNCED BY EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Aerial View of St Barts Luxury Villas Santorini Les Jolies Eaux Mustique Matterhorn View Zermatt Costa Rica Beach

St Barts, Greece, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Mustique are world's safest Tourist Destinations according to Exceptional Villas

The town of Zermatt is so safe, that children from as young as four are allowed to walk by themselves to school” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeling safe is one of the most important factors when it comes to having a relaxed and enjoyable vacation. There is no point in being surrounded by spectacular beauty and at the same time constantly looking over your shoulder.

The global peace index ranks the worlds safest countries each year. They use 23 indicators to determine which are the safest and which are the most dangerous countries to visit. Some of the indicators include things like ongoing international or domestic conflict, crime, military conflict, societal safety, security: political instability, theft and internal conflict.

The US Department of State has also recently been assigning each country a travel advisory level between one and four. One being the safest and four being the most dangerous, where additional precautions are required.

According to Rolf Freitag, CEO of IPK International, thirty-eight per cent of international travellers currently claim that political instability and terror threats will have an influence on their travel planning for 2019

Exceptional Villas who are considered to the world’s most trusted villa rental company and have a rank of 9.9 on Trust pilot have conducted extensive surveys with their clients to ascertain a combination of the safest tourist destinations and the most beautiful vacation destinations to visit this year. Their list provides the top 5 countries to visit which include:

1) GREECE is one of the world’s safest countries to visit right now. This fact, combined with the sheer beauty of both the mainland and the Greek Islands makes it a winning combination for anyone looking for the perfect European destination vacation. The country is full of ancient history, culture, wonderful people, spectacular scenery and great restaurants.

2) COSTA RICA is considered to be the safest country in Central and South America. It is the country of “Pura Vida” which simply translated means simple life or pure life. But in Costa Rica Pura Vida has a much deeper meaning. The locals who are also called Ticos live their life by Pura Vida, and for them it means being relaxed, stress-free and positive. The result of Pura Visa is a wonderfully friendly and safe country which, when combined with its exquisite beauty and incredible nature, makes a winning combination.

3) ST BARTS is the safest and most crime-free island in not just the Caribbean but also in the world. Locals will tell you that you can leave your purse in an open-top car, go for lunch and it will still be there when you return. You can see proof of the fact that there is no crime in St Barts as locals never lock their cars or their villa doors. But St Barts is not only extremely safe, but it is also very beautiful and full of amazing beaches, gourmet restaurants and great places to stay. Click Here for more information.



4) SWITZERLAND is one of the worlds most beautiful countries with white-capped mountains and chocolate box village. But Switzerland is also known as the safest country in Europe. A prime example of this is in Zermatt, which is car-free and crime-free. “The town of Zermatt is so safe, that children from as young as four are allowed to walk by themselves to school,” says Alexandra Baradi owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas. There are very few places left in the world where children have some freedom.

5) MUSTIQUE, which is part of the Grenadines and close to both Barbados and St Lucia in the Caribbean, is another extremely safe island. The fact that it is so safe is the reason why so many of the British Royal family together with film stars, rock stars and some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs choose to own homes and take their vacations on Mustique.

**Remember always to be vigilant no matter how safe a country usually is

