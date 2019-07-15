Warehouse Storage Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Warehouse Storage Systems market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The global Warehouse Storage Systems market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Warehouse Storage Systems market. The historical trajectory of the Warehouse Storage Systems market is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the Warehouse Storage Systems market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

Warehouse Storage System is designed for storage of materials in warehouse.

6 most common types:

Static Shelving

As the name suggests, static shelves are storage mechanisms that are designed to stay in one place. For the most part, they are meant to hold inventory that is fairly lightweight (a few hundred pounds per shelf). It’s commonly used for storing inventory that needs continuous replenishment.

Because they’re not compatible with forklifts, static shelving is generally used with inventory that must be manually picked, placed, and/or organized. For your larger inventory, invest in a wide-span shelving system, which can hold more weight and can be used in higher-elevation configurations.

2. Mobile Shelving

Similar to static shelving, mobile shelving is a completely adjustable solution that is meant to hold your manually-picked items, but the difference here is that many of these systems are designed to hold more items in less space. With mobile shelving, shelves or cabinets are mounted on carriage and rail systems, eliminating fixed aisles and increasing productivity by making inventory more accessible, even when space is tight.

Mobile shelving designs typically include level tracks that can either be manual or mechanized. Some even come equipped with locking systems to control access to inventory.

Pallet Racking

For the busiest and largest warehouses, pallet racking systems are usually treated as the centerpiece of the operation. Typically, pallet racking systems are made out of wood, metal, or plastic and hold inventory that is received in large boxes. Depending on the height, the boxes are placed on the pallet racking system with the help of a forklift or an automated mechanism.

There are a variety of sub-categories of pallet racking systems, including carton-flow racking, cantilever racking, coil racking, double-deep racking, drive-in racking, drive-through racking, high-bay racking, mobile racking, narrow aisle racking, pallet live racking, push back racking, shuttle racking, and vertical racking. Most often, warehouses will choose systems based on weight limits, flexibility, and whether or not the system demands a change in infrastructure.

4. Multi-Tier Racking

A great choice for large stocks of items that have small unit sizes, multi-tier racking is a system that is designed to capitalize on vertical space. Because no warehouse is one-size-fits-all, many multi-tier racking options are flexible, with the ability to add or remove tiers depending on your current needs.

Mostly, multi-tier racking concerns relatively lightweight items that are picked and organized manually. To get the most out of this warehouse storage system, organize each tier strategically and pack items as densely as possible, while at the same time paying attention to weight limits and ceiling-to-rack height compliance guidelines.

5. Mezzanine Flooring

If you have the budget and your strategic warehouse layout allows for it, mezzanine flooring is an effective and space-saving storage option. Essentially, mezzanine flooring is a second (or third, or fourth) floor that is constructed above the main warehouse floor.

Because of the intrusive nature of the build, this is likely one of the more expensive options that a warehouse can choose, but it also has the most potential for customized features, such as lighting, lift-systems, and conveyors.

6. Wire Partitions Wire partitions

While mezzanine flooring is one of the more high-tech options, wire partitions are on the other end of the spectrum. Wire partitions are, effectively, strategically-placed wire cages that are meant to be installed and torn down quickly and easily.

Often, the inventory that is housed within wire partitions are the items that may need special security. Some warehouses are even known to use wire partitions to construct makeshift, temporary offices for managers who work on the floor.

According to this study, over the next five years the Warehouse Storage Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Warehouse Storage Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Warehouse Storage Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Warehouse Storage Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Retail

Manufacturing

Warehouse & Logistics

Tobacco

Medicine

Electric Power

Clothing

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AK Material Handling Systems

Constructor Group AS

Daifuku

Dematic

BEUMER Group

Interroll Group

SSI SCHAEFER

Vanderlande

Kardex Remstar

Pallet Rack Systems (Russell Industries)

APC Industrial

Mecalux, S.A.

TTF Marketing Holdings Sdn Bhd

Elite Storage Solutions

Steel King

Godrej Storage Solutions (GSS)

Sai Steelrange Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd

Jungheinrich AG

DACHSER SE

Jiangsu NOVA Intelligent Logistics Equipment Co.,Ltd

……Continued

