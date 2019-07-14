THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JULY 15, 2019
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:30 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (14 bills)
- H.R. 2615 – United States-Northern Triangle Enhancement Engagement Act, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2744 – USAID Branding Modernization Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 441 – Condemning the attack on the AMA Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in July 1994 and expressing the concern of the United States regarding the continuing, 25-year-long delay in the resolution of this case and encouraging accountability for the attack (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 432 – Condemning the attacks on peaceful protesters and supporting an immediate peaceful transition to a civilian-led democratic government in Sudan (Rep. Kildee – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 345 – Recognizing widening threats to freedoms of the press and expression around the world, reaffirming the centrality of a free and independent press to the health of democracy, and reaffirming freedom of the press as a priority of the United States in promoting democracy, human rights, and good governance on World Press Freedom Day, as amended (Rep. Schiff – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2037 – Saudi Arabia Human Rights and Accountability Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 129 – Condemning the Government of Saudi Arabia’s continued detention and alleged abuse of woman’s rights activists, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 97 – RAWR Act (Rep. Buchanan – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 526 – Cambodia Democracy Act, as amended (Rep. Yoho – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 277 – ASCEND Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business)
- H.R. 2142 – To amend the Small Business Act to require the Small Business and Agriculture Regulatory Enforcement Ombudsman to create a centralized website for compliance guides, and for other purposes (Rep. Delgado – Small Business)
- H.R. 2331 – SBA Cyber Awareness Act (Rep. Crow – Small Business)
- H.R. 1649 – Small Business Development Center Cyber Training Act of 2019 (Rep. Chabot – Small Business)
- H.R. 2345 – Clarifying the Small Business Runway Extension Act (Rep. Stauber – Small Business)
