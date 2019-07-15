Inspired by real-life Nobel Peace Prize nominee and teenage activist, Greta Thunberg, comes the story of Greta TinTin

Greta Thunberg's movement is now perceived by OPEC as the “greatest threat” ” to the fossil fuel industry.

SEATTLE, WHASHINGTON, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greta TinTin and the Precious Stone by Yernar Alippek Inspired by real-life Nobel Peace Prize nominee and teenage activist, Greta Thunberg , whose movement is now perceived by OPEC as the “greatest threat” to the fossil fuel industry, comes the story of Greta.Ever since Greta can remember, a powerful, magical wildfire has raged through the forest she calls home. Greta cannot help but wonder what will happen if the fire continues burning until nothing is left. When she voices her concerns, though, she is forbidden to question the wildfire.She is told wildfire is controlled. But is it?When Greta takes matters into her own hands, she is joined by others on a journey to the heart of the wildfire where they attempt to extinguish it on their own. They are met with the toughest challenges they will ever face, but Greta is determined to save her home – even if it means sacrificing herself to do it.Along the way, she discovers she has a magic of her own if she can learn how to use it. And she'll have to learn fast. The wildfire is spreading quickly and is more dangerous than she ever imagined.A timely but folkloric tale, Greta Tintin and the Precious Stone will sweep readers away and leave them with the knowledge that anyone can affect change if they only have the courage to speak up.Following on the heels of Greta Thunberg’s May release No One is Too Small to Make a Difference, this book promises to be an instant bestseller. For more information and to purchase copies of this book, please visit Amazon.com today!



