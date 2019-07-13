A solution to bullying, Michell Archibald

File a bullying complaint online today

New approach to end bullying

MISSISSUAGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research proves that workplace bullying costs businesses billions, particularly in the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the U.S There’s a loss of productivity for the victim and other staff members who are also affected. There are medical and sick leave expenses from stress-related health issues, expenses related to turnover, litigation and court-ordered settlements — these are documented facts.In many instances, criminals and bullies are one and the same — both are detrimental to society — both can wreak havoc on a company. Rest assured, a job candidate with a clean criminal record may in fact be a bully. At the end of the day, companies with stellar moral practices don’t do business with criminals or bullies.Cobraman Organization specializes in keeping bullies out of the workplace. The company’s goal is to revolutionize the background check industry with the utilization of their bully search engine, specially programmed to scrape the internet for everything job candidates may have said or done online. Major social platforms as Facebook and Twitter are searched for negative behaviors including hate speech, cyberbullying and online harassment . Using natural language processing (NLP), the bully classifier detects whether text contains toxic content such as insults, threats, sexually explicit language and more utilizing the job candidate social media user ID/handle.There’s more. On the website, job seekers may conduct a background check on a company. Additionally, victims of online harassment and trolling may file a complaint anonymously directly on the company website. Complaints of bullying and online harassment are made available to hiring personnel to better assist them during the recruiting process. One should think twice about behaving badly online — Cobraman means business. Enjoy 7 day free trial offer. Visit the website for more details. www.cobraman.org

