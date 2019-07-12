THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, JULY 15, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (14 bills)
- H.R. 2615 – United States-Northern Triangle Enhancement Engagement Act, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2744 – USAID Branding Modernization Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 441 – Condemning the attack on the AMA Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in July 1994 and expressing the concern of the United States regarding the continuing, 25-year-long delay in the resolution of this case and encouraging accountability for the attack (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 432 – Condemning the attacks on peaceful protesters and supporting an immediate peaceful transition to a civilian-led democratic government in Sudan (Rep. Kildee – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 345 – Recognizing widening threats to freedoms of the press and expression around the world, reaffirming the centrality of a free and independent press to the health of democracy, and reaffirming freedom of the press as a priority of the United States in promoting democracy, human rights, and good governance on World Press Freedom Day, as amended (Rep. Schiff – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2037 – Saudi Arabia Human Rights and Accountability Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 129 – Condemning the Government of Saudi Arabia’s continued detention and alleged abuse of woman’s rights activists, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 97 – RAWR Act (Rep. Buchanan – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 526 – Cambodia Democracy Act, as amended (Rep. Yoho – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 277 – ASCEND Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business)
- H.R. 2142 – To amend the Small Business Act to require the Small Business and Agriculture Regulatory Enforcement Ombudsman to create a centralized website for compliance guides, and for other purposes (Rep. Delgado – Small Business)
- H.R. 2331 – SBA Cyber Awareness Act (Rep. Crow – Small Business)
- H.R. 1649 – Small Business Development Center Cyber Training Act of 2019 (Rep. Chabot – Small Business)
- H.R. 2345 – Clarifying the Small Business Runway Extension Act (Rep. Stauber – Small Business)
H.R. 3494 – Damon Paul Nelson and Matthew Young Pollard Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (Rep. Schiff – Intelligence) (Subject to a Rule)
H.Res. __ – Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives find William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States, and Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Secretary of Commerce, in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with Subpoenas Duly Issued by the Committee on Oversight and Reform (Rep. Cummings – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17, 2019 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.
Suspensions (8 bills)
- H.R. 748 – Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019 (Rep. Courtney – Ways and Means)
- H.R. 1847 – Inspector General Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 736 – Access to Congressionally Mandated Reports Act, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1250 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 11158 Highway 146 North in Hardin, Texas, as the “Lucas Lowe Memorial Post Office,” as amended (Rep. Babin – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1526 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 200 Israel Road Southeast in Tumwater, Washington, as the “Eva G. Hewitt Post Office” (Rep. Heck – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1844 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 66 Grove Court in Elgin, Illinois, as the “Corporal Alex Martinez Memorial Post Office Building” (Rep. Krishnamoorthi – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3305 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2509 George Mason Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia, as the “Ryan Keith Cox Post Office Building” (Rep. Luria – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2325 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 Calle Alondra in San Juan, Puerto Rice, as the “65th Infantry Regiment Post Office Building” (Rep. Gonzalez-Colon – Oversight and Reform)
S.J.Res. 37 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of France of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)
S.J.Res. 38 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)
THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House.
H.R. 582 – Raise the Wage Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
