House Democrats Pass Bill to Strengthen National Security and Support Our Troops, Take Action to Permanently Reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund

Today, the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. This legislation strengthens our national security and provides our service members with a 3.1 percent pay raise. The bill will support operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other battle zones and fund programs to counter the threats of ISIS and Russian aggression. It also prohibits funding for the President’s unnecessary border wall and his discriminatory transgender ban. I’m deeply disappointed that House Republicans refused to support the bill, even though we pursued an open, bipartisan process. Defending our nation and supporting our troops should never be a partisan issue. The House also passed a permanent extension of the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund to ensure that 9/11 first responders and their families receive the compensation they are due. I urge the Senate to quickly take up the bill, pass it, and send it to the President’s desk for his signature.

This week, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Republicans’ Texas v. U.S. lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If the courts side with the Administration and Congressional Republicans, nearly 20 million Americans could lose health coverage and over 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will lose protections. One of the first acts taken by the Democratic-led House was to intervene in this lawsuit, and we will continue to defend the ACA and its protections. I believe the courts will rule in favor of the millions of Americans who benefit from the law.

Next week, the House will consider the Raise the Wage Act to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, increasing wages for 27 million American workers and resulting in 1.3 million fewer Americans living in poverty. We will consider the Intelligence Authorization Act and Senate-passed legislation addressing arms sales to Saudi Arabia. We will also hold this Administration in contempt of Congress after defying Congressional subpoenas on their efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. In doing so, we will stand up to this Administration’s unprecedented pattern of obstruction and seek the truth for the American people. We are continuing to get our work done and pass legislation that is for the people.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

