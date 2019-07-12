Universal Solar Technology Remains Committed to Alternative Energy Strategy

Company Plots Forward Course After Bumpy Start to Third Quarter!

Universal Solar Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNSS)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Solar Technology (OTC: UNSS), has re-enforced its commitment to become a major influence in the alternative energy sector.

The company has recently announced partnership with key players such as Entrex Capital Markets and its Blockchain enabled trading platform. This announcement and other associated partnerships created stir from our plans in the carbon credit, carbon offset and solar utility sectors.

Just recently the company had its momentum impeded by a series of unauthorized articles purporting the potential of massive gains in stock price. Chairman and CEO, Paul D. Landrew, has stated, “We at Universal Solar Technology are aware of the need for honesty, transparency and reasonableness. As we have worked diligently over the past year to develop some of the relationships we have, we certainly would not jeopardize those or the confidence our shareholders have placed in us for quick gains based on unsubstantiated claims.”

In response to these unauthorized and unsubstantiated articles, Darrell A. Calloway, President, maintains that “It is not enough to simply respond to an immediate matter that will in time be seen as a short term setback. I’m convinced that our shareholders, future shareholders and partners want to know our intentions as we move the company forward”.

To that end, the company has outlined its strategic plan for the second half of fiscal year 2019. The key focus areas are:

• Complete the return to SEC Full Reporting status by the end of Q3 2019

• Complete the next round of funding for Entrex Carbon Markets and other partnerships

• Move from strategic startup phase to functional operating phase by Q4 2019

• Recruit the executive leadership necessary to institutionalize our plans domestically and internationally.

• Take next step in developing first entry into Diversified Solar Utility

• Formalize investor Relations efforts to stay in front of news cycles and improve accountability to shareholders

• Target upgrading the stock from OTC Pink to OTC QB within the next 18 months.

“We believe at times like this, those who hold stock in the company, partner with the company and are depending on the company to have a positive impact on key environmental issues deserve to know that we are not daunted by setbacks. We learn from them, implement responses to prevent them from repeating and finally grow from them”, Landrew concludes.

About Universal Solar Technology Inc.:

Universal Solar Technology, Inc. (UST, Inc.) is focused on the renewable energy sector through diversified product portfolios and various strategic partnerships. By leveraging our history in renewable energy manufacturing, we envision opportunities including financial services, product generation, product installation, as well as product and process certifications. With the ever-increasing awareness of the need for environmental accountability, UST, Inc. is committed to being a catalyst to making practical solutions in this sector available in products, services and education. www.universalsolartechnology.com.



