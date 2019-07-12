Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020

“Democrats brought to the Floor this week a defense authorization bill fully in line with longstanding tradition of supporting our military and providing an open process for both sides to offer amendments and have their defense priorities considered. This bill includes Republicans’ long-stated preferred funding level of $733 billion, also endorsed by the Pentagon’s nonpartisan leaders, and a 3.1% pay increase for our troops. It funds major weapons programs; operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other battle zones; programs to counter ISIS and Russian aggression; and readiness programs to prepare our forces for combat. The provision providing relief to spouses of fallen soldiers, sponsored by Republican Rep. Joe Wilson, is in this bill as well.

“It also includes Democratic priorities aimed at hastening the safe closure of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay and preventing the Trump Administration from banning transgender Americans from serving in uniform. It is a bill that all Americans can be proud of and that both parties should have supported resoundingly.

“Sadly, Republicans chose to put party over country and turn what should have been a come-together moment to support our troops into an unnecessary partisan attack on Democrats. The facts demonstrate to any who observed this process or read this bill that it is bipartisan and was brought to the Floor under a bipartisan and open process. I’m deeply disappointed that Republicans refused to vote for a bill to support our military and strengthen national security.”