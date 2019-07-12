Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Never Forget the Heroes Act

Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act

“I’m pleased that the House today came together to pass a permanent extension of the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund in order to ensure that those who courageously worked to rescue victims and respond to the attacks of September 11, 2001, and their aftermath receive the compensation that they and their families are due. I’ve met with many of the brave firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians, and civilians who are suffering from long-term health problems as a result of the September 11 attacks, and I’ve reassured them that the Democratic-led House will always have their backs. That’s what we are doing today, and I hope the Senate will quickly pass this legislation as well.”