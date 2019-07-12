Pop-Up Event. The Appliances Connection “2 Days 2 X Rewards” Offer is Coming

2 Days 2 X Rewards Event

Get more when you shop more with the Appliances Connection “2 Days 2 X Rewards” offer.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection isn’t just one of the best online retailers of appliances with some of the most competitive prices. What truly sets us apart from the rest of the industry is how well we take care of our customers. We go above and beyond to keep them coming back. One of the many reasons we get return customers is our Rewards Program.

The Rewards Program is pretty simple. For every dollar you spend on an Appliances Connection purchase, we grant you 1 point. 100 points can be redeemed for $1.00 towards a future purchase from us. That’s it*.

On Tuesday, July 16th and Wednesday, July 17th, we’re unveiling an event to both celebrate our long-time customers and to welcome new ones into the fold. We’re calling it the “2 Days 2 X Rewards” offer. For 2 days only, when you purchase certain appliance brands**, you’ll earn 2 points. Again, simple.

You may be thinking that this doesn’t sound like much and it’s not worth your while. Consider, though, how these points can add up.

Have you been thinking of upgrading your laundry room with a top-of-the-line washer and dryer pair? Miele, one of the most sought-after brands in laundry has an amazing pair and we’re selling it for $6644.00. This purchase would normally earn you 6,644 points or up to $66.44 toward future purchases. During our 2 Days 2 X Rewards event, you’ll earn 13,288 points or up to $132.88 toward future purchases.

Were you putting off replacing your kitchen appliances because you were wary of the expense? That’s absolutely reasonable. An upper echelon 7-piece Fisher & Paykel kitchen suite will currently run you $27,923.00. This purchase would normally earn you 27,923 points or $279.23 toward future purchases. During our 2 Days 2 X Rewards event, you’ll earn 55,846 points or $558.46 toward future purchases.

In just a few days, on July 16th and 17th, you’ll have yet another reason to shop at Appliances Connection during our 2 Days 2 X Rewards event. For this limited time, you’ll earn more as you buy more.

*Terms and Conditions:

- Points accrue 30 days after purchase.

- Maximum of 2,500 points can be redeemed on orders in the amount of $200.00 - $499.00.

- Maximum of 5,000 points can be redeemed on orders in the amount of $500.00 - $1,499.00.

- Maximum of 15,000 points can be redeemed on orders in the amount of $1,500 or more.

- Points cannot be used toward the purchase of products from the following brands: Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove, Miele and/or La Cornue

**Brands eligible for earning double rewards: Viking, Thermador, Dacor, Smeg, Cafe, American Range, Miele, Ilve, Fisher & Paykel, Bosch Benchmark, AGA, Heartland, Blomberg, Electrolux, Bertazzoni, Monogram, Hestan, Frigidaire Professional, and Liebherr



