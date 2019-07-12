Harbor Life Settlements Partners with Brookdale Senior Living to Offer a Better Private Pay Option

AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbor Life Settlements Partners with Brookdale Senior Living to Offer aBetter Private Pay OptionHarbor Life Settlements, a life insurance policy liquidation company, has strucka partnership with Brookdale Senior Living to make a new private pay option available toresidents who need additional money to pay for long-term care. Called a life settlement, thisprivate pay option leverages the value in the resident’s life insurance policy, converting it to cashat a time when it’s needed most.Long-term senior care is expensive. As aging adults start to consider their options, they are oftenfaced with the need to liquidate assets in order to afford their choice of senior living options. Alife insurance policy with skyrocketing premiums is usually one of the first things to go. Over$100 billion* in life insurance policies lapse every year. This is a staggering amount of moneylost, which could have been used to fund long-term care for the policyholders; alleviating worryand improving the lives of thousands of people.Seniors Lose Out When Premiums RiseAs adults age, the typical scenario is that income drops and medical expenses increase. Lifeinsurance companies know that at some point, usually around the age of 75, the two vectors willcross, and that’s when life insurance companies start to increase premiums exponentially. Theyknow that it’s that point in time when a policy lapse is most likely. Many seniors find themselvesin the position of not being able to afford to keep up the premiums, so they let the policy lapse.This means that after years of paying for a life insurance policy, the policyholder gets zerobenefits.Harbor Life Offers Seniors a Better OptionAccording to Lucas Siegel, CEO of Harbor Life, 85% of life insurance policies lapse simplybecause the policyholders aren’t aware that there are other options. Rather than struggling tokeep up with ever-increasing premiums, seniors can sell their life insurance policies, often for alarge amount of cash. Harbor Life Settlements helps with this process by working with interestedthird parties who are willing to buy the policy. Harbor Life Settlements collects all the necessaryinformation and aligns with partners to market the policy. The proceeds from the sale are paidout in a lump sum and funds are available for use at the owner’s discretion.A life settlement is a very viable way to pay for long-term residential care, but many peopledon’t know about it. That’s why Harbor Life Settlements has partnered with Brookdale SeniorLiving. The mission of both companies is to educate residents and their families about thisprivate pay option. Rather than letting a life insurance policy lapse, a better choice is to convert itto cash and use it for necessary expenses such as long-term senior care.Harbor Life has set up a dedicated team to work with Brookdale residents and their families.They’re available to answer questions and help residents figure out if a life settlement is the rightchoice for them. They also offer free consultations and will help residents figure out the value oftheir own life insurance policy - before the policy lapses.For more information about Harbor Life Settlement’s partnership with Brookdale Senior Living,call Harbor Life Settlements at 1-800-981-0610. About Harbor Life Settlements : Harbor Life Settlements is a life settlement marketingcompany that facilitates the sale of life insurance policies for those individuals interested inselling the policy rather than letting it lapse. Harbor Life Settlements believes that all seniorsshould be educated on the cash value of their life insurance policy in order to make educatedchoices regarding the disposal of this asset. For more information, visitAbout Brookdale Senior Living: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of seniorliving communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing seniorliving solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated toprovide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdaleoperates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing careretirement centers. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatienttherapy services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.