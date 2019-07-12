How secure are Safety Doors nowadays?

Choosing the best safety door should be done with caution and following some important steps to choose the best since it is an investment for your future.

Feel the ultimate home security with Alfino Door safety doors. They are top in security, quality, functionality and aesthetic.

ATHENS, ATHENS, GREECE, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The last 7-8 years people can buy safety doors at an outrageous price of 250 or 300 euros. Obviously I'm not referring to the well-known trade gulf that tells the customer that this safety door is 250 euros and finally after adding the lock, the wood, the placement and what else the door ends up costing 600 euros.I am referring to the safety doors that are actually being sold in this price. Well, it's another thing to want to put a real safety door for your security and another just to want to replace your old wooden door.Reliable safety doors ( portes asfaleias ) do not cost so little. Have you ever wondered how it is possible for a safety door to cost 300 euros when a simple, inexpensive inner door costs at least 200 euros?In order to provide security a safety door you have to pay the best price in accordance to the quality and the characteristics offered.Definition of a safety door?In this article we will give the definition of a safety door. Safety door is therefore the door that cannot be violated or to be violated one will have to use heavy tools, to consume a lot of time and to make a lot of noise. This is the indirect concept of the security a safety door offers.Safety door is the door that has the following characteristics:• a sheet of galvanized steel• a steel frame• a safety lockWith regard to the final product presented by each manufacturer, there are significant differences per door, concerning the quality of its mechanisms, its metals, the safety lock and the overall welding of all of them.A high-quality, safe, and reliable safety door has to meet specific requirements at all points. The specifications are a big issue and we will analyze them subsequently.7 steps to buy the best safety doorChoosing the best safety door should be done with caution and after you have read some important steps to choose the best for your place as it is of course an investment for your future.Follow these steps for the best safety door1. Choose a professional companyOne of the most important things to do when buying a safety door for your private space is to choose a brand-named company that inspires confidence.You should not trust a company that is unskilled. Unfortunately, products that do not meet safety standards are on the domestic market.Choose the name that, with its years of experience in the industry, will surely inspire you and provide you with the best possible quality. Do not forget that your choice will accompany you for many years.2. Check the security certificationsA safety door should have anti-burglary certification, which is one of the most important certifications, making you aware of the safety of your safety door.Anti-burglary certification is categorized in rates from 1 to 6. The higher the degree of security, the more secure your anti-burglary protection is based on international standards.Additional certifications that you should check are those of sound insulation and thermal insulation.3. Learn about the warrantiesYou should also be informed about the security of a safety door. A good company provides a guarantee of safe operation of the safety door.This can range from 1 to 10 years. It is very important to note what exactly this warranty includes so that you do not find yourself surprised when the door creates a problem of either operation or security.4. Learn about the safety door structureWhen purchasing a safety door you should choose the type of armor and the thickness and quality of the steel that it contains. Obviously the greater the shielding and the thicker the steel sheet, the greater the security and insulation it provides.5. Select the type of lock you wantAnother important step for you is to choose the right type of safety lock in a safety door. The safety lock plays the major role for your security.Modern locks are cylinder locks. There are too many types and therefor you should be cautious about some points that provide you with extra security like defender safety doors.Together with the lock a safety cylinder and a defender is placed for protection. As with safety locks, there are many types of safety cylinders. Safety cylinders that their keys can only be copied with the proprietary card provide greater security.6. Find the design that suits youThe choices you have are too many. Since you have paid attention to the most practical things, now you can also attach aesthetics to your safety door. You can choose among laminate, aluminum, Mdf , even solid wood.Proper investment will not only provide uniformity in your place but your safety door will also be protected from possible knocks and other hardships.7. Learn how proper placement is performedThe last point to be taken into consideration is the installation of the safety door. A professional company has its own personnel who are well-trained for the excellent placement of the product.It is very important that a safety door is correctly positioned avoiding future problems of either operation or safety.However, it is important to know that in order to designate a door as a "safety", it should have all three of the following elements together:• A steel frame• A steel sheet• Latest technology lockSelect the latest safety locksA safety door is not enough by itself. For even greater security, it must carry the appropriate safety locks on it. New-generation safety locks are built to block any attempts of unauthorized entry.Even if you have chosen the best and most accurate safety door, you should not forget to increase the security offered by the new technology safety locks ( kleidaries asfaleias ).A door that does not have the above features combined all together cannot be considered a safety door.



