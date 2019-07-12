NEVERMYND's SEO Program Helps BEU Watches Secure New Potential Customers

SEO & Web Development Company Sweden

Learn how NEVERMYND helped BEU Watches drive a 30% increase in organic traffic.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEU Watches, a Sweden-based watch-company requires to be visible to the appropriate buyer at the appropriate time. In addition to trade shows, business conferences, and recommendations, BEU Watches's best possibility to stand before new buyers is through their website.As a way of making more business, producing an SEO campaign to drive website traffic was an essential venture for BEU Watches. They partnered with Sweden-based digital marketing and SEO company , NEVERMYND, to produce an SEO campaign created to meet extreme business goals.What They DoThe business team needed to understand BEU Watches's target audience in order to develop an effective keyword strategy that captured their buyer's decision making. NEVERMYND determine which keyword opportunities would be most valuable for their goals. NEVERMYND developed a keyword strategy broken into two keyword-specific groups that mapped the content of the site to nurture ranking growth and benefit user flow. NEVERMYND segmented the needs of each audience by developing content that would Leverage landing pages and search engines. NEVERMYND then developed additional content for each keyword group to bolster content for shop watches, shop straps, and all collection pages.The Result3 months into the SEO campaign, the site had an 87.8% increase in page #1 Google-SE rankings for these two keyword groups. As a result, BEU Watches's organic traffic increased by 30% compared to the previous 3 months. According to Johan founder of BEU Watches, their organic leads helped source and secure major client deals.View more here - https://nevermynd.se/growing-beu-watches-seo.html



