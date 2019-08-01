Harvey Law Group introduces Dominica’s anticipated citizenship-by-investment program The Residences at Secret Bay Resort

Harvey Law Group is an authorized legal firm to market and process The Residences at Secret Bay, an unprecedented citizenship by investment opportunity with completed villas, proven financial performance and a competitive exit strategy. Harvey Law Group is an authorized legal firm to market and process The Residences at Secret Bay, an unprecedented citizenship by investment opportunity with completed villas, proven financial performance and a competitive exit strategy.

Harvey Law Group introduces Dominica's citizenship-by-investment opportunity with world-renowned The Residences at Secret Bay Resort

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvey Law Group, Asia’s pioneer immigration firm specializing in investment immigration, presents its latest project involvement in the Commonwealth of Dominica with the Caribbean’s anticipated Citizenship by Investment opportunity under the five-star, world-renowned Secret Bay Resort: The Residences at Secret Bay.Dominica, known as "The Nature Island of the Caribbean" and distinguished for its commitment to sustainable development, is the most environmentally-conscious island with an abundance of natural splendors: 365 rivers, the second largest boiling lake in the world, the longest hike-able trail in the Caribbean, waterfalls, hot springs, and black & white sand beaches. The unspoiled tropical preserve is also globally recognized for its citizenship-by-investment program as one of the world's best opportunities for citizenship investors with the Financial Times subsidiary Professional Wealth Management naming Dominica the “World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship” two years in a row.Set on 33-acres of pristine jungle-meets-ocean land, the 42 villas and villa estates that comprise The Residences at Secret Bay feature 1,356 -5,182 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space and lot size ranging from 3,557 -32,290 square feet. The architecture and interiors thoughtfully reflect the pristine Nature Island, embracing casual coastal elegance with stately modern amenities, generous floor plans consisting of indoor and outdoor living spaces, fully-appointed gourmet kitchens, tropical hardwoods, private plunge pools, outdoor showers, as well as hammocks and daybeds.The Residences at Secret Bay is Dominica’s only citizenship-by-investment (CBI) project offering completed villas for immediate purchase with demonstrated rental demand and a competitive exit strategy. Pricing for The Residences at Secret Bay range from USD 218,000 per share for citizenship investors to USD 1,220,800 for individuals seeking full ownership of an under-the-radar, sustainable luxury Caribbean vacation home. With strong demands for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.Owners gain privileged access to the resort’s incomparable five-star services and amenities including a dedicated villa attendant, three secluded pools, swimmable beaches, and an on-property sea cave. Enjoy the open-air Zing Zing Restaurant, or relax at riverside couple’s treatments at the Gommiern Spa and Bwa Mang Wellness Pavilion.Key investor benefits include visa-free travel to over 130 countries, a stable political climate, a 90-day path to citizenship, favorable tax regime, rapid relocation amidst modern uncertainty, and lifetime citizenship for families- passable through generations. Additionally, owners gain access to Secret Bay’s high-performing property rental, resale program, and property management.“We’re thrilled to be working with Harvey Law Group given their track record and extensive geographic coverage in various emerging markets in Asia,” said Mr. Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and developer of The Residences at Secret Bay. “The Residences at Secret Bay will offer a compelling value proposition to their prospective clients and we look forward to working closely with them and supporting them fully.”“Dominica has a well-run and competitive citizenship program. We are delighted to add another project and grow our portfolio within the Caribbean region as we believe Secret Bay Resort will be a respectable addition to the program and of definite interest for our international clientele,” said Mr. Samuel Harvey, Director of Business Development of Harvey Law Group Indonesia.Established in 1992, Harvey Law Group (HLG) is one of the world’s leading investment immigration law firms to become an authorized agent duly representing all citizenship-by-investment programs in the Caribbean. HLG is a multinational law firm specializing in corporate law and investment immigration, with a worldwide reputation for representing high-profile clients and corporations. HLG was awarded the Immigration Law Firm of The Year at the Annual Macallan ALB Hong Kong Law Awards in 2014 and 2017. As Asia’s pioneer in investment immigration, HLG has notably been offering immigration services for over 27 years.HLG is headquartered in Hong Kong, with 20 offices worldwide including Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Philippines. Currently, HLG offers residency and citizenship-by-investment programs to 23 countries and counting.HLG entered the Indonesia market as the top immigration advisory firm with the most comprehensive mobility packages. HLG is duly licensed by all CIPs to promote and submit applications on behalf of investors. HLG does not advice on Indonesian law.For further inquiries on Secret Bay Dominica or other investment immigration program opportunities, please contact Mr. Samuel Harvey, Indonesia’s Director of Business Development, sharvey@harveylawcorporation.com.Call (+63) 998 597 6853 or visit website www.harveylawcorporation.com or learn more about the programs on https://www.harveylawcorporation.com/en/PROGRAMMES or follow us and stay updated on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hlgindonesia/



