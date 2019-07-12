THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 2500 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for no further general debate, makes in order 441 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. As of tonight, the House has completed debate through Ocasio-Cortez Amendment #430. Tomorrow, the House will resume consideration of amendments, beginning with Thompson (MS) Amendment #437. Members should be prepared to offer their amendments at the appropriate time tomorrow. Postponed Amendment Votes (10): Lee (CA)/Khanna Amendment #49 Amash Amendment #50 Tipton Amendment #375 Turner Amendment #386 Khanna Amendment #423 Lee (CA) Amendment #424 Lee (CA) Amendment #425 Garcia (TX) Amendment #428 Ocasio-Cortez Amendment #429 Ocasio-Cortez Amendment #430 Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 1327 – Never Forgot the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Judiciary) – Never Forgot the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Judiciary)



