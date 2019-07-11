Acting Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper Appoints Convening Authority for al-Nashiri and al-Bahlul Military Commission

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-178-19

Acting Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper designated Mr. Robert D. Hogue as convening authority for matters related to the military commissions of United States v. Abd al Rahim Hussayn Muhammad al-Nashiri and United States v. Ali Hamza Ahmad Suliman al-Bahlul, effective July 5.

In addition to Mr. Hogue’s appointment as convening authority for these two military commissions, he will continue to serve as Counsel for the Commandant, United States Marine Corps.

This designation was made after Mr. Christian L. Reismeier, convening authority for the Office of Military Commissions, recused himself from the cases involving Mr. al-Nashiri and Mr. al-Bahlul. Mr. Reismeier will remain the convening authority of all other active Office of Military Commissions cases.