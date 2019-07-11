Brooklyn Hip Hop Artist Maino Seen in Recording Studio With La'Vega
The platinum Hip Hop artist that made the hit record "All The Above"; which features T-Pain, is rumored to have been in the recording studio with La'Vega
The "No Bay-Bee" single is currently La'Vega's most popular song. The song is so popular that her current top five most played tracks includes two versions of the song; the single version, and also the version that appears as track number 3 on her latest mixtape, "For The Love". La'Vega's record label has confirmed with us that there will be a music video for the "No Bay-Bee" remix, but when asked if the video will feature a Brooklyn Rapper, the label representative replied, "No comment".
For now La'Vega's fans can only wonder about this rumored collaboration. But if the rumors are all true, then they should be very excited. This would be La'Vega's first track that features another artist, and what makes this a big deal is that she has well over 100 songs recorded to date, without any features. Not to mention, if these rumors are true, this feature would be with a platinum selling recording artist.
La'Vega's fans are all waiting for her second mixtape of 2019, and they are also waiting for her website www.MissLavega.com to go live. For now listeners can find links to all of her social media pages and music on the coming soon page of her website. They can also follow her artist page on Spotify and listen to her songs on Apple Music, TIDAL, Napster, and many more, by visiting all of the current popular online music stores.
David Ritchen
DIGITAL MUSIC TIMES
+1 914-656-6770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
No Bay-Bee
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.