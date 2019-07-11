Brooklyn Hip Hop Artist Maino Seen in Recording Studio With La'Vega

La'Vega Maino No Bay-Bee cover artwork

The platinum Hip Hop artist that made the hit record "All The Above"; which features T-Pain, is rumored to have been in the recording studio with La'Vega

the label representative did not deny or confirm that La'Vega actually has a song recorded with Maino.” — David Ritchen

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Female Hip Hop artist La'Vega was rumored to have recorded a remix to her popular single "No Bay-Bee", and that said remix supposedly features a legendary Brooklyn Hip Hop artist. After weeks of the rumor spreading, another rumor is now circulating saying that the Brooklyn Rapper featured in the remix is Maino. Reportedly the Brooklyn super star was seen in a studio session with La'Vega working on a song. After we contacted La'Vega's record label; MVB RECORDS, the label representative did not deny or confirm that La'Vega actually has a song recorded with Maino.The "No Bay-Bee" single is currently La'Vega's most popular song. The song is so popular that her current top five most played tracks includes two versions of the song; the single version, and also the version that appears as track number 3 on her latest mixtape, "For The Love". La'Vega's record label has confirmed with us that there will be a music video for the "No Bay-Bee" remix, but when asked if the video will feature a Brooklyn Rapper, the label representative replied, "No comment".For now La'Vega's fans can only wonder about this rumored collaboration. But if the rumors are all true, then they should be very excited. This would be La'Vega's first track that features another artist, and what makes this a big deal is that she has well over 100 songs recorded to date, without any features. Not to mention, if these rumors are true, this feature would be with a platinum selling recording artist.La'Vega's fans are all waiting for her second mixtape of 2019, and they are also waiting for her website www.MissLavega.com to go live. For now listeners can find links to all of her social media pages and music on the coming soon page of her website. They can also follow her artist page on Spotify and listen to her songs on Apple Music TIDAL , Napster, and many more, by visiting all of the current popular online music stores.

No Bay-Bee



