SHI Macrobiotics Announces Next Master Your Health On-Site Residential Event

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHI Macrobiotics , also known as the Strengthening Health Institute, is excited to announce their next Master Your Health On-Site Residential Event this fall. The event will be held at the St. Raphaela Center in Haverford, Pennsylvania from September 4th-8th.Macrobiotic Event DescriptionSHI’s Master Your Health On-Site Residential Event gives those who follow a macrobiotic diet and lifestyle the opportunity to receive hands-on training with macrobiotic experts, Denny and Susan Waxman . Come relax, recharge, meet fellow students, and experience an enjoyable retreat at St. Raphaela Center while improving your macrobiotic practice. The Raphaela Center provides the perfect space for lectures, cooking lessons, and fun group activities.On-Site Residential Event Pricing (Includes lectures & macrobiotic meals):$995 for commuters who do not require lodging.$1,395 for one person with single-room lodging.$2,172 for two people with double-room lodging.Activities-Group Lectures/Discussions with Denny Waxman-Cooking Techniques & Classes with Susan Waxman-Do-In Self-Massage-Delicious meals prepared fresh every day-Community Connection-Learn SHI's unique approach to macrobioticsInclusions-All classes and lodging will be held at the House of Hope, which accommodates 25individuals! There are 10 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and plenty of living space forrelaxation and leisure. We encourage all participating in the retreat, to stay at theHouse of Hope as it will create great synergy and connection!-A shuttle is NOT INCLUDED to get to the retreat site.For inquiries, SHI Macrobiotics asks that you contact the event organizer, Teron Meyers, at (215) 238-9212 or email him at info@shimacrobiotics.org.



