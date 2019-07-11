Three of the Strongest Home Seller’s Markets in St. Louis County – According to Deerwood Realty

Deerwood Realty continues to look for the best values and fastest-growing areas in the St. Louis real estate market.

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, U.S.A., July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deerwood Realty has identified three neighborhoods in the St. Louis metro area that have seen significant, continual growth over the last several years. While the real estate market always shows at least some volatility, homeowners in Hazelwood, Fenton, and Rock Hill have seen consistent year-over-year growth in home sales prices. “Home sellers in these markets should be very happy when they list their home for sale.” said John Schink , Deerwood Realty’s managing broker.In Hazelwood, a northern St. Louis suburb home to more than 25,000 people, the five-year trend has represented a significant change in the market outlook. Thanks to its convenient location near St. Louis Lambert International Airport and with easy access to Interstates 170 and 270, as well as Missouri Route 370, Hazelwood is a popular choice for home buyers.Home prices in Hazelwood have risen from just under $80,000 in 2014 to a current high of approximately $115,000. Year over year prices for the month of May have increased from $102,694 in 2017 to $107,794 in 2018 (a 5% increase) to $114,969 in 2019 (a 6.7% increase).In south St. Louis county, the city of Fenton is home to just over 4,000 people. The city’s desirable location, excellent parks system, and historical nature have helped average home prices to rise by more than $50,000 in the last five years.The average sales price for a home in Fenton was just over $200,000 in 2014; in 2019 that average has risen to approximately $255,000. Average sales price for the month of May have increased from $231,632 in 2017 to $243,230 in 2018 (a 5% increase) to $255,579 in 2019 (a 5.1% increase).The city of Rock Hill, in central St. Louis county, has seen similar price increases. Average sales price in 2014 was nearly $170,000; by 2019, the average price is over $240,000. With a population of about 4,600 people, Rock Hill is home to many historic landmarks, including the 180-year-old Fairfax House and Hacienda, St. Louis’ first full-service Mexican restaurant.Average Rock Hill home sales price for the month of May have increased from $228,776 in 2017 to $236,554 in 2018 (a 3.4% increase) to $245,207 in 2019 (a 3.7% increase).These trends show exceptional overall stability for home prices in Hazelwood, Fenton, and Rock Springs. They offer great location for buyers, and a strong market for sellers.About Deerwood RealtyDeerwood Realty is a premier residential real estate brokerage offering boutique services for St. Louis home buyers and sellers looking for real estate help with a personal touch. The company’s guiding philosophy is that business grows when you put your clients first in every transaction. Deerwood’s comprehensive services and relationship-focused approach ensure that all of their clients are able to achieve their real estate goals, whether that’s selling a property, purchasing a dream home, or choosing the ideal real estate investment location. At Deerwood Realty, every decision starts with a single question: “Is this the best way to serve our clients?” For more information, visit www.DeerwoodRealtystl.com



