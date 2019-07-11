Quills and Quotes Teaches Mississauga Kids to Succeed with Essay Writing and Public Speaking

Kids Public Speaking Course Kids writing program Quills and Quotes- Logo

Quills and Quotes is more than a catchy name. It is an after-school writing and public speaking program for Peel and Halton students.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quills and Quotes teaches children in grades 4-9 communication skills with an emphasis on global learning. It is a kid's writing program specializing in essay writing, and a public speaking class focusing on developing confident presentation skills. In addition to writing and presenting skills, students will engage in lively debates, learn the fundamentals of slide presentations, understand media literacy and critically analyze global issues.The program was created by professionals and educators who realized their children were taught the basics of math, English and science, but not the tools to succeed in the corporate and academic world. They knew their children would face program and job interviews, boardroom presentations, seminars, conferences and networking events. They saw how technology was limiting children’s writing skills. They knew that persuasive essay writing skills were imperative for all academic work, applications and proposals. The founders wanted their children to go beyond the classroom.The school differs from other programs in its modern approach to learning. Lectures are multi-media delivered with PowerPoint, whiteboard case analysis, group work and class collaboration. In addition, even the primary students are required to submit work on Google Classroom to ensure rapid teacher feedback. Finally, all learning tools relate to critical analysis or understanding of past and present issues. Children tackle issues that face them, such as childhood obesity, social media, and peer pressure. They learn history through weekly homework, topics such as Pearl Harbour, the Hindenburg explosion, and the life of Genghis Khan. They study the masters of public speaking, people like Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., President Abraham Lincoln, and Malala Yousafzai. Older students learn the art of networking, acing interviews, and how to write persuasive personal essays. Highlights for the students include the yearly Quills vs Quotes competition, the end-of-year QUILL Talk, Drop the MIC night, impromptu speech games and the vocabulary challenges. The curriculum seeks to teach students to write, speak, and succeed with global knowledge.When asked about the teachers, Shauna Jain, one founder smiled. “Selecting our teachers was challenging. They needed to meet certain strict criteria. We were looking for engaging public speakers, excellent writers, motivating and passionate educators, with advanced English education. We interviewed many candidates before selecting our core group of teachers.”Past graduates testify to confidence in school presentations, success in speech competitions, and excellence in academic work. RJ, a previously anxious public speaker, made it to the finals of his school speech competition. Another child, AK, who struggled in English class, graduated with honours in English and History this year. For Dr. Jain, the most satisfying results are when students use their newly acquired skills to assume leadership positions, join clubs like Model UN, enter writing contests and feel empowered to succeed.It is a 35-week program beginning in mid-Sept until mid-June and current locations are in South Mississauga. Registration for the 2019-2020 programs is well underway.For more information and to register, visit their website at www.quillsandquotes.ca , or contact the head office at 647-985-3711 or admin@quillsandquotes.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.