Hoyer Announces House Vote Holding Barr, Ross in Contempt of Congress

“Even after the Supreme Court ruled that the Administration had not sufficiently explained why it was attempting to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census, and therefore the census should move forward without it, reports indicate that President Trump will continue to ignore the law and seek to undermine the accuracy of the count. Our Constitution is clear: the census must count the number of persons – all persons – residing in the United States. That is the only way we can ensure that every community receives an equitable share of resources. It is the only way we can ensure fair and equal representation in Congress.

“On Tuesday, the House will vote to hold Attorney General Barr and Secretary Ross in contempt over their efforts to ignore Congressional subpoenas and subvert the 2020 Census with the addition of a citizenship question meant only to deter minorities from participating and leading to an undercount in parts of the country. I will bring that measure to the Floor because the House will not shirk from its oversight of this Administration and its malign effort to silence the voices of millions in our democracy and deny resources to communities in need of them. I urge the President to accept the Supreme Court’s decision and print the 2020 Census forms without a citizenship question without delay."