Defense Health Agency (DHA) issues new Authority to Operate (ATO) to Vecna Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecna Technologies , Inc., a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on patient solutions and infection surveillance, announced today it has received an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The ATO enables Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to purchase and use Vecna’s Patient Check-in System on their network. Vecna’s Patient Check-in System is available for purchase on the GSA Schedule.



The ATO is based on compliance with strict security requirements and risk assessments outlined in the Risk Management Framework (RMF). The RMF, a unified information security framework, was developed by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) to help DoD and federal agencies manage and monitor information technology risks.

“With this new ATO Vecna is excited to extend our customer base to additional DoD facilities and offer them our fully integrated patient check-in solution. We are proud to enhance the patient experience of DoD service members, retirees, and their family members,” said Deborah Theobald, Vecna Technologies CEO and Founder.

Vecna's system is deployed to more than 1,100 DoD, VA, and civilian facilities around the world. Vecna's technology enables patients to quickly and securely check in for all types of health care appointments, including medical clinic, dental, pharmacy, lab, radiology and more. Vecna's system interfaces with a wide range of EHR systems, including (CHCS/AHLTA), VistA, Cerner, and many others. The system's powerful workflow engine helps clinical staff manage patient flow, room assignments and patient visit status.

“Throughout the ATO certification process, the DHA performs STIG scanning and face to face interviews to analyze any possible impact the software may have on the security and scalability of the MHS network. I’m pleased that Vecna’s fully integrated patient self-service solution has now received certification and that we can look forward to the next steps in supporting DHA and the MTFs,” said Jason Washington, Vecna's Director of Government Business.

For additional information on Vecna’s solutions please visit:

https://healthcare.vecna.com/government/

About Vecna Technologies

Vecna has deployed and supported patient self-service solutions in VA, DoD and commercial hospitals since 2004. As a market leader in patient engagement, to date, Vecna has deployed more than 10,000 devices and over 100 million patients have successfully used our platform across 1100+ acute and ambulatory sites. Vecna’s enterprise platform allows hospitals and clinics to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients alike, ensuring a consistent and efficient experience.

Media Inquiries:

Julie Machnik, Sr. Director of Marketing

Vecna Technologies

508-942-8290

julie.machnik@vecna.com



