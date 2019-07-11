Glatfelter to Report Earnings on July 30th

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx .



What: Glatfelter’s 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 6685446 Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: July 30, 2019, 2:00 p.m. through August 13, 2019, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056 International dial (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 6685446

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $950 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .

Contacts: Investors: Media: Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck Samuel.Hillard@glatfelter.com Eileen.Beck@glatfelter.com (717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793



