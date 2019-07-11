Issued by Super Brush LLC

Swab-its® Donates Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, and Firearm Cleaning Kits to Eight Organizations for June 2019 Events

For June 2019 events alone, Swab-its has donated 1190 packs of Bore-tips®, 3 complete sets of Bore-tips® and Gun-tips®, and 8 Swab-its Handgun Cleaning Kits.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swab-its® has donated its firearm cleaning products to firearm organization events for many years. So far this year, Swab-its has donated to 26 different firearm events.

The funds raised by the organizations sponsoring these events are used for many purposes. They provide facilities, education and training to promote the shooting sports for competition, hunting, recreation and self-defense. Many of these organizations are dedicated to wildlife conservation, such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which has protected and enhanced more than 7.4 million acres of wildlife habitat and has helped restore wild elk herds in eight states.

Some of the organizations and events support Law Enforcement, such as the Ohio Tactical Officers Association (OTOA). Their event provides specialized training and informational programs that will aid in the ultimate goal of the OTOA – to save lives. Others, such as the Marine Corps League, support the US military members, past and present. They promote the interests of the United States Marine Corps and the ideals of American freedom and democracy.

Swab-its will continue to donate to other firearm events through the rest of 2019 and beyond.

Swab-its®, Bore-tips®, and Gun-tips® are registered trademarks of Super Brush LLC.

About Super Brush
Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

