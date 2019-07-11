Hoyer Statement on Puerto Rican Officials Misusing Federal Funds
“I was outraged to learn that officials in Puerto Rico fraudulently awarded federal money to well-connected contractors. These charges are serious, and there must be a thorough investigation. The people of Puerto Rico have suffered for two years following deadly storms, and nothing in these new developments ought to jeopardize recovery efforts and the continued provision of much-needed aid to the people of the island. They deserve accountability, and anyone guilty of wrongdoing should be held responsible. I will continue working with Chairman Grijalva, Reps. Velazquez, Serrano, Soto, and Ocasio-Cortez, and other advocates for Puerto Rico in Congress to ensure that recovery aid reaches those who need it.”
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.