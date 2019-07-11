Aberdeen Technology Celebrates 25 Years as Leading Medical Device Manufacturer
Aberdeen Technologies, Inc, is celebrating 25 years as a medical insert molding manufacturer located in Carol Stream, IL.
By 1996, Aberdeen grew exponentially and decided to relocate to its current location in Carol Stream, IL where the company has cleanroom molding and mold making capabilities.
“Working in an insert molding factory was the first job I held as a teenager,” said Schmitz. “I continued to work at the same company through college and into my early 30’s before I left to start my own company. This industry is all I have ever known.”
With their 40+ years of experience each, John Schmitz alongside Engineering Manager Bill Walter, have cemented Aberdeen’s reputation as experts in medical device molding. Their multi-faceted capabilities allow the company to be a one-stop shop for its customers providing solutions for device prototyping, mold designs, production runs, and parts for first article approval.
Aberdeen is dedicated to providing high-quality critical tolerance parts for the medical device and other industries.
For additional information on Aberdeen Technologies and their injection molding capabilities, please visit www.AberdeenTech.com.
Contact Info:
Name: John Schmitz
Organization: Aberdeen Technologies, Inc
Address: 272 Commonwealth Dr. Carol Stream, IL 60188
Phone: (630) 665-8590
