Aberdeen Technology Celebrates 25 Years as Leading Medical Device Manufacturer

Medical Device Molding in a Certified Cleanroom

Aberdeen Technologies, Inc, is celebrating 25 years as a medical insert molding manufacturer located in Carol Stream, IL.

Working in an insert molding factory was the first job I held as a teenager. I continued to work at the same company through college and into my early 30’s before I left to start my own company.” — John Schmitz

CAROL STREAM, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aberdeen was started in 1994 by Founder and current President John Schmitz who began working out of a rented space in a warehouse in Glendale Heights, IL. In its first year Aberdeen focused on supplying plastic molded components to a variety of manufacturers in the automotive, consumer, electronic, and medical sectors.By 1996, Aberdeen grew exponentially and decided to relocate to its current location in Carol Stream, IL where the company has cleanroom molding and mold making capabilities.“Working in an insert molding factory was the first job I held as a teenager,” said Schmitz. “I continued to work at the same company through college and into my early 30’s before I left to start my own company. This industry is all I have ever known.”With their 40+ years of experience each, John Schmitz alongside Engineering Manager Bill Walter, have cemented Aberdeen’s reputation as experts in medical device molding . Their multi-faceted capabilities allow the company to be a one-stop shop for its customers providing solutions for device prototyping, mold designs, production runs, and parts for first article approval.Aberdeen is dedicated to providing high-quality critical tolerance parts for the medical device and other industries.For additional information on Aberdeen Technologies and their injection molding capabilities, please visit www.AberdeenTech.com Contact Info:Name: John SchmitzOrganization: Aberdeen Technologies, IncAddress: 272 Commonwealth Dr. Carol Stream, IL 60188Phone: (630) 665-8590



