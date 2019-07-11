Auguste Cryogenics expands production capacity significantly

The new production hall of Auguste Cryogenics in Košice/Slovakia

Aquiring a 15,000 square meter production hall and additional office buildings, Auguste Cryogenics more than doubles its production space

KOSICE, DEUTSCHLAND, SLOVAKIA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auguste Cryogenics acquires a 15.000 m2 production hall and additional R&D laboratory facilities in Slovakia. This marks a significant extension of its manufacturing complex, responding to the strength and requirements of the marketplace. Demand for bulk Liquid Hydrogen storage, abundant Liquefied Natural Gas applications and large scale atmospheric gas storage applications are growing rapidly and Auguste Cryogenics is pleased to meet the challenge of this increasing demand by expanding its production capacities. “Our European customers believe in new alternate fuel technology as the safest path to long term energy security. We are investing to keep pace with these companies’ demands for complex hydrogen vessels,” says Bobby Cushman, President of Auguste Cryogenics.The new production space and investment in new machinery will be used to expand Auguste’s production capabilities, enabling it to meet its customers’ needs and to shorten lead times. The space will also be used to launch a number of new product lines currently under development. These laboratories and workstations will serve as the new home of the expanding engineering and product teams. Cushman adds “We have created a strong engineering culture and now we are giving this group more tools to implement new ideas.” The new complex also contains an independent office building which will be remodeled into lecture halls and a state-of-the-art Cryogenic Academy for advanced training and technical certification in the fields of cryogenic safety.“The new production hall more than doubles the company’s manufacturing space which magnifies our Slovakian workforce needs. We look forward to filling the many job openings this will create” says Alex Soltis, General Manager of Auguste Cryogenics. “Our professional team in Slovakia is creating the GOLD standard for craftsmanship in every vessel we produce and we are excited to put even more of their talents to work.”Remodeling and fitting of the space are underway and completion of the initial phases is expected by fall of 2019.About Auguste CryogenicsAuguste Cryogenics acquired Taylor-Wharton International’s European Operations which includes a cryogenic pressure vessel manufacturing facility, Taylor-Wharton Slovakia s.r.o., and the related warehouse/office complex of Taylor-Wharton Germany GmbH in 2016. From the ISO 9001 manufacturing hub in Kosice, Slovakia the company produces Bulk and Microbulk cryogenic storage vessels up to 350,000 liters and modular piping skids serving the industrial gas and energy markets. The company’s medical and packaged gas distribution center is strategically located in Husum, Germany near a large international port. Opening in 1965, the German facility serves as the Western European sales office and the paragon of the company’s strength and tradition.Contact us at www.augustecryogenics.com or by phone @ +421 55 72 77 128.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.